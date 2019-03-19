All apartments in Redan
5863 Crescent Ridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019

5863 Crescent Ridge Court

5863 Crescent Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5863 Crescent Ridge Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Comfortable and Charming 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lithonia! - For a place that's both Comfortable & Charming, look no further than this Spacious 2 Story 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lithonia! Settle down from a long day next to the Fireplace in the living room, all Kitchen appliances are included in the kitchen upon move-in, Sliding glass doors from the living room lead to a big fenced in backyard, and you'll have a 2 Car garage! Close to a selection of schools, churches, and restaurants.

Don't Delay - Call Today!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4640965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court have any available units?
5863 Crescent Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5863 Crescent Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5863 Crescent Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5863 Crescent Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court does offer parking.
Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5863 Crescent Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5863 Crescent Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
