5543 Petite Court

Amenities

patio / balcony

Lovely Three Bedroom, Two Bath Split Level Gem In Cul-De-Sac. Open Plan Flows With Living/Dining Room and Kitchen W/ Appliances. Lower Level Boasts Family Room. You Will Love The Openness of This Home, Just Great For Entertaining. Spacious Bedrooms Including Master With Private Bath. Wonderful Entertaining Deck Out Back.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Dekalb;

Sq. Footage: 1344;

Year Built: 1982;

Beds 3 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Panola Way;

Middle School: Redan;

High School: Redan;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.