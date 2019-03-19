All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5543 Petite Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5543 Petite Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5543 Petite Court

5543 Petite Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5543 Petite Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Lovely Three Bedroom, Two Bath Split Level Gem In Cul-De-Sac. Open Plan Flows With Living/Dining Room and Kitchen W/ Appliances. Lower Level Boasts Family Room. You Will Love The Openness of This Home, Just Great For Entertaining. Spacious Bedrooms Including Master With Private Bath. Wonderful Entertaining Deck Out Back.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Dekalb;
Sq. Footage: 1344;
Year Built: 1982;
Beds 3 Baths:2;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Panola Way;
Middle School: Redan;
High School: Redan;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Petite Court have any available units?
5543 Petite Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5543 Petite Court currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Petite Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Petite Court pet-friendly?
No, 5543 Petite Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5543 Petite Court offer parking?
No, 5543 Petite Court does not offer parking.
Does 5543 Petite Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Petite Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Petite Court have a pool?
No, 5543 Petite Court does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Petite Court have accessible units?
No, 5543 Petite Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Petite Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5543 Petite Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5543 Petite Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5543 Petite Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College