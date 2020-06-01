All apartments in Redan
5404 Biffle Downs Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

5404 Biffle Downs Road

5404 Biffle Downs Road · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

5404 Biffle Downs Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely split-level 3BR 2BA home features a front porch entry and includes a master bedroom with private bath, kitchen with appliances and pantry. The family room decorative fireplace and vaulted ceilings is perfect for relaxing and with the lower level bonus room and additional room for an office or playroom there's plenty of space for all. Enjoy the outdoor gorgeous fenced private backyard with deck space. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road have any available units?
5404 Biffle Downs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5404 Biffle Downs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Biffle Downs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Biffle Downs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road offer parking?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road have a pool?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road have accessible units?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 Biffle Downs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 Biffle Downs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
