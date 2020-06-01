5404 Biffle Downs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Lovely split-level 3BR 2BA home features a front porch entry and includes a master bedroom with private bath, kitchen with appliances and pantry. The family room decorative fireplace and vaulted ceilings is perfect for relaxing and with the lower level bonus room and additional room for an office or playroom there's plenty of space for all. Enjoy the outdoor gorgeous fenced private backyard with deck space. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.