5359 Kemper Place

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You do not want to miss this fantastic Stone Mountain home. Laminate wood flooring throughout the family room combined with the large stone fireplace makes this room feel warm and cozy. Screened porch in the rear of the home. Priced to move quickly. Make this your home today!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,270



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.