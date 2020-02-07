All apartments in Redan
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

5359 Kemper Place

5359 Kemper Place · No Longer Available
Location

5359 Kemper Place, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You do not want to miss this fantastic Stone Mountain home. Laminate wood flooring throughout the family room combined with the large stone fireplace makes this room feel warm and cozy. Screened porch in the rear of the home. Priced to move quickly. Make this your home today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,270

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Kemper Place have any available units?
5359 Kemper Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5359 Kemper Place have?
Some of 5359 Kemper Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5359 Kemper Place currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Kemper Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Kemper Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5359 Kemper Place is pet friendly.
Does 5359 Kemper Place offer parking?
No, 5359 Kemper Place does not offer parking.
Does 5359 Kemper Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5359 Kemper Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Kemper Place have a pool?
No, 5359 Kemper Place does not have a pool.
Does 5359 Kemper Place have accessible units?
No, 5359 Kemper Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Kemper Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5359 Kemper Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5359 Kemper Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5359 Kemper Place does not have units with air conditioning.

