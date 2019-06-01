All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 1 2019 at 7:21 PM

5015 Fieldgreen Crossing

5015 Fieldgreen Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Fieldgreen Crossing, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated home in a cozy subdivision. Features a Formal Living room, Great Living room with fireplace. Nice dining room with view on private back yard. New Granite counter tops throughout. Great Master bed room with master bath. Large mezzanine space. Full size open kitchen. Huge private back yard with patio. Only a few minutes to shopping and dining. Easy access to rapid transit and public transportation.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have any available units?
5015 Fieldgreen Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have?
Some of 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Fieldgreen Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing offer parking?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have a pool?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

