5015 Fieldgreen Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Renovated home in a cozy subdivision. Features a Formal Living room, Great Living room with fireplace. Nice dining room with view on private back yard. New Granite counter tops throughout. Great Master bed room with master bath. Large mezzanine space. Full size open kitchen. Huge private back yard with patio. Only a few minutes to shopping and dining. Easy access to rapid transit and public transportation.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.