4977 Terrace Green Trce

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

You'll love this 2-story home with basement in Stone Mountain is move-in ready! A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home features a living room, family room with a stone fireplace, laundry room on 2nd floor! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Spacious backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.