4977 Terrace Green Trce
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4977 Terrace Green Trce

4977 Terrace Green Trace · No Longer Available
Location

4977 Terrace Green Trace, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You'll love this 2-story home with basement in Stone Mountain is move-in ready! A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home features a living room, family room with a stone fireplace, laundry room on 2nd floor! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Spacious backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have any available units?
4977 Terrace Green Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have?
Some of 4977 Terrace Green Trce's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4977 Terrace Green Trce currently offering any rent specials?
4977 Terrace Green Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4977 Terrace Green Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 4977 Terrace Green Trce is pet friendly.
Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce offer parking?
Yes, 4977 Terrace Green Trce offers parking.
Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4977 Terrace Green Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have a pool?
No, 4977 Terrace Green Trce does not have a pool.
Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have accessible units?
No, 4977 Terrace Green Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 4977 Terrace Green Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4977 Terrace Green Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4977 Terrace Green Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

