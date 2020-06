Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace carpet

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a charming and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a patio area for cooking out and weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open communal living room layout, cozy bedrooms. You can still apply to contact us for more details or apply now. www.renterswarehouse.com