Cozy fireplace in living room is prefect to warm up to this winter. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the dining room. Large bright bedrooms with walk-in closets. deck for outside relaxation. Prefect roommate plan with bedroom on each level. Near shopping, Marta, hospital, and park.