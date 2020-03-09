All apartments in Redan
2133 Victoria Place

Location

2133 Victoria Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Beautiful 2 story traditional home. Sunny living room with fireplace that leads to the dining room. Spacious eat - in kitchen has SS appliances. 3 bedrooms are great sizes with carpet and the 2.5 bathrooms feature tile flooring with granite counter tops. This home has a 1 car garage and exterior includes a leveled fenced in backyard for your outdoor enjoyment! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Lithonia High School

Middle School: Lithonia Middle School

Elementary School: Panola Way Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Victoria Place have any available units?
2133 Victoria Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2133 Victoria Place have?
Some of 2133 Victoria Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Victoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Victoria Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Victoria Place pet-friendly?
No, 2133 Victoria Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2133 Victoria Place offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Victoria Place offers parking.
Does 2133 Victoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Victoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Victoria Place have a pool?
No, 2133 Victoria Place does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Victoria Place have accessible units?
No, 2133 Victoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Victoria Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 Victoria Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 Victoria Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2133 Victoria Place does not have units with air conditioning.
