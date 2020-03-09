2133 Victoria Place

***Available Now*** Beautiful 2 story traditional home. Sunny living room with fireplace that leads to the dining room. Spacious eat - in kitchen has SS appliances. 3 bedrooms are great sizes with carpet and the 2.5 bathrooms feature tile flooring with granite counter tops. This home has a 1 car garage and exterior includes a leveled fenced in backyard for your outdoor enjoyment! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Lithonia High School
Middle School: Lithonia Middle School
Elementary School: Panola Way Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
