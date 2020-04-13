All apartments in Redan
2070 Wellborn Close

Location

2070 Wellborn Close, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Month FREE rent (applied in first full month) if moved in by 4/14! 14 month minimum required.

Lovely Brick Front home on large cul de sac. Home features large living room with stone fireplace. Eat in kitchen with dining area. Lower level has great entertaining area and half bath. Large master suite. Ample size secondary bedrooms. Rear deck great for entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Wellborn Close have any available units?
2070 Wellborn Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2070 Wellborn Close currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Wellborn Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Wellborn Close pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 Wellborn Close is pet friendly.
Does 2070 Wellborn Close offer parking?
No, 2070 Wellborn Close does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Wellborn Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Wellborn Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Wellborn Close have a pool?
No, 2070 Wellborn Close does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Wellborn Close have accessible units?
No, 2070 Wellborn Close does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Wellborn Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 2070 Wellborn Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Wellborn Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Wellborn Close does not have units with air conditioning.
