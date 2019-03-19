All apartments in Redan
2070 Corners Circle

Location

2070 Corners Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Corners Circle have any available units?
2070 Corners Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2070 Corners Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Corners Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Corners Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 Corners Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2070 Corners Circle offer parking?
No, 2070 Corners Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Corners Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Corners Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Corners Circle have a pool?
No, 2070 Corners Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Corners Circle have accessible units?
No, 2070 Corners Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Corners Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2070 Corners Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Corners Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Corners Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
