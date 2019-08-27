All apartments in Redan
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:28 PM

2063 Wellborn Close

2063 Wellborn Close · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Wellborn Close, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Beautiful home perfect for new residents!Lots of sunlight with bay windows in the Living Room and Dining Area perfect for entertaining.Sunny Kitchen with appliances. Bonus Room in the Basement with laundry closet and private door to backyard. Upstairs 2 Bedrooms plus Hall Bath and Master with Private Bath. Sundeck on the back of home perfect for backyard cookouts.This 2 Garage Home is on Cul-de-sac and in quiet neighborhood.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Dekalb;
Subdivision: WELLBORN HEIGHTS;
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1512;
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1984;
Ã??Ã?Â½ Baths: 0;

Schools:
High school: Lithonia High School;
Middle school: Lithonia Middle School;
Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1984

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,210.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Wellborn Close have any available units?
2063 Wellborn Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2063 Wellborn Close currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Wellborn Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Wellborn Close pet-friendly?
No, 2063 Wellborn Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2063 Wellborn Close offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Wellborn Close offers parking.
Does 2063 Wellborn Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Wellborn Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Wellborn Close have a pool?
No, 2063 Wellborn Close does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Wellborn Close have accessible units?
No, 2063 Wellborn Close does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Wellborn Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 Wellborn Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Wellborn Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 2063 Wellborn Close does not have units with air conditioning.
