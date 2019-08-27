2063 Wellborn Close

Amenities

garage

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Beautiful home perfect for new residents!Lots of sunlight with bay windows in the Living Room and Dining Area perfect for entertaining.Sunny Kitchen with appliances. Bonus Room in the Basement with laundry closet and private door to backyard. Upstairs 2 Bedrooms plus Hall Bath and Master with Private Bath. Sundeck on the back of home perfect for backyard cookouts.This 2 Garage Home is on Cul-de-sac and in quiet neighborhood.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Dekalb;

Subdivision: WELLBORN HEIGHTS;

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1512;

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1984;

Schools:

High school: Lithonia High School;

Middle school: Lithonia Middle School;

Elementary school: Panola Way Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1984



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,210.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.