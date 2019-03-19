All apartments in Redan
1934 Matthew Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1934 Matthew Way

1934 Matthew Way · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1934 Matthew Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1-car garage, basement home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and beautiful bay windows! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Matthew Way have any available units?
1934 Matthew Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1934 Matthew Way currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Matthew Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Matthew Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Matthew Way is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Matthew Way offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Matthew Way does offer parking.
Does 1934 Matthew Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Matthew Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Matthew Way have a pool?
No, 1934 Matthew Way does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Matthew Way have accessible units?
No, 1934 Matthew Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Matthew Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Matthew Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Matthew Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Matthew Way does not have units with air conditioning.
