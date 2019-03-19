All apartments in Redan
1904 Singer Way
1904 Singer Way

1904 Singer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Singer Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 30th of November, Apply Now!

Property ID # 88600394801

Address - 1904 Singer Way Lithonia (Dekalb County) GA 30058

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2zEAidk

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/652875

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2076310

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and offers 1514 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Lithonia, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Owners.com
Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez
Contact Number:(770) 569-3032
Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2zEAidk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Singer Way have any available units?
1904 Singer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1904 Singer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Singer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Singer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Singer Way is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Singer Way offer parking?
No, 1904 Singer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Singer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Singer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Singer Way have a pool?
Yes, 1904 Singer Way has a pool.
Does 1904 Singer Way have accessible units?
No, 1904 Singer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Singer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Singer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Singer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Singer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
