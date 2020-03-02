1614 Devon Court

Amenities

***Available Now*** Lovely 4BR 2.5BA gem on a corner home site in Stone Mountain. Beautiful kitchen includes appliances, countertops, tile, and more! Separate dining and living rooms are perfect for hosting guests. Spacious bedrooms include walk-in closets. Lower level bonus room has a convenient half bath. Wonderful entertaining deck out back plus a shed for extra storage. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.