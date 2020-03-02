All apartments in Redan
1614 Devon Court
1614 Devon Court

1614 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Devon Court, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely 4BR 2.5BA gem on a corner home site in Stone Mountain. Beautiful kitchen includes appliances, countertops, tile, and more! Separate dining and living rooms are perfect for hosting guests. Spacious bedrooms include walk-in closets. Lower level bonus room has a convenient half bath. Wonderful entertaining deck out back plus a shed for extra storage. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Devon Court have any available units?
1614 Devon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1614 Devon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Devon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Devon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Devon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1614 Devon Court offer parking?
No, 1614 Devon Court does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Devon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Devon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Devon Court have a pool?
No, 1614 Devon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Devon Court have accessible units?
No, 1614 Devon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Devon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Devon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Devon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Devon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
