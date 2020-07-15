All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1560 Burnstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1560 Burnstone Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

1560 Burnstone Dr

1560 Burnstone Drive · (470) 338-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1560 Burnstone Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1560 Burnstone Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-In Ready 3br/2.5ba Townhome!!!! RECENTLY RENOVATED....In GREAT Community!!!***No Housing Vouchers Accepted - Come see this recently renovated townhome with an open floor plan, 2-car garage and private backyard!! This 3br/2.5ba home has a separate dining room that steps down to the large family room with sliding glass doors which lead to the private backyard. The open kitchen boasts beautiful custom cabinets and a view to the dining area. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathrooms have been recently renovated. Enjoy the beautiful, new flooring throughout the main living space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops along with other upgrades and features. This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and is included in the rent.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the week and on Saturday by appointment only!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****

(RLNE4543114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Burnstone Dr have any available units?
1560 Burnstone Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1560 Burnstone Dr have?
Some of 1560 Burnstone Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Burnstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Burnstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Burnstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Burnstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Burnstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Burnstone Dr offers parking.
Does 1560 Burnstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Burnstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Burnstone Dr have a pool?
No, 1560 Burnstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Burnstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 1560 Burnstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Burnstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Burnstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Burnstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Burnstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1560 Burnstone Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity