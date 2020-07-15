1560 Burnstone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move-In Ready 3br/2.5ba Townhome!!!! RECENTLY RENOVATED....In GREAT Community!!!***No Housing Vouchers Accepted - Come see this recently renovated townhome with an open floor plan, 2-car garage and private backyard!! This 3br/2.5ba home has a separate dining room that steps down to the large family room with sliding glass doors which lead to the private backyard. The open kitchen boasts beautiful custom cabinets and a view to the dining area. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathrooms have been recently renovated. Enjoy the beautiful, new flooring throughout the main living space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops along with other upgrades and features. This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and is included in the rent.



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the week and on Saturday by appointment only!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****



(RLNE4543114)