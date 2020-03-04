Spacious brick ranch on large cul-de-sac lot. 2-car carport. Big deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Big family room w/decorative-only fireplace. Tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities and supplies their own washer/dryer. Pets negotiable w/extra rent and refundable pet deposit. Lease of 1 year or longer must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No smoking. No housing vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4421 Lynn Ct have any available units?
4421 Lynn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4421 Lynn Ct have?
Some of 4421 Lynn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Lynn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Lynn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Lynn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Lynn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Lynn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Lynn Ct offers parking.
Does 4421 Lynn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Lynn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Lynn Ct have a pool?
No, 4421 Lynn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Lynn Ct have accessible units?
No, 4421 Lynn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Lynn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Lynn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4421 Lynn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4421 Lynn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)