4421 Lynn Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Spacious brick ranch on large cul-de-sac lot. 2-car carport. Big deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Big family room w/decorative-only fireplace. Tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities and supplies their own washer/dryer. Pets negotiable w/extra rent and refundable pet deposit. Lease of 1 year or longer must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No smoking. No housing vouchers.