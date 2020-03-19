4127 Maple Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spring Crossing - This is a self touring home. To view this property, please email a copy of your drivers license along with the property address you would like to see, to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will contact you with a code so you may view the property.



It sits on a quiet level wooded lot in the subdivision of Spring Crossing in Powder Springs. Great Cobb County schools too!



Newer bamboo style hardwood flooring in many rooms installed last year, tile in kitchen, breakfast and foyer.



It's is all so beautiful.



Pretty ceiling fans and several updated lighting fixtures as well. Newer blinds and appliances. Central air system plus a special remote controlled wall AC in kitchen area to keep you comfortable on those hot summer days!



Stunning two story foyer! Formal living room and formal dining room with bay window and chair rail molding. So beautifully traditional!



Nice size family room with centered brick fireplace. Lots of windows in this room to give it that open concept feeling. It's a great view of your private deck and wooded back yard. The level lot is fenced.



Wonderful open kitchen and breakfast room with tons of windows and deck access. Beautiful paint color, lots of cabinets and counter space. Perfect view to family room too.



Spacious two car garage with brand new garage doors and automatic door opener.



Master suite features hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, recessed ceiling, almost new paint and blinds. Lots of square footage and a big walk in closet.



The executive master bath offers a double vanity sink and cabinet + separate shower stall and a large garden tub enhance this fantastic spacious layout.



The three secondary bedrooms are spacious! Newer paint, hardwood floors and updated lighting fixtures. Good size closets here too.



Spacious upper level laundry room. You will need your own washer and dryer.



No inside smoking, No section 8, No Pets.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Compton

Middle: Tapp

High: McEachern



(RLNE2764336)