Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4127 Maple Lane

4127 Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Maple Lane, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spring Crossing - This is a self touring home. To view this property, please email a copy of your drivers license along with the property address you would like to see, to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will contact you with a code so you may view the property.

It sits on a quiet level wooded lot in the subdivision of Spring Crossing in Powder Springs. Great Cobb County schools too!

Newer bamboo style hardwood flooring in many rooms installed last year, tile in kitchen, breakfast and foyer.

It's is all so beautiful.

Pretty ceiling fans and several updated lighting fixtures as well. Newer blinds and appliances. Central air system plus a special remote controlled wall AC in kitchen area to keep you comfortable on those hot summer days!

Stunning two story foyer! Formal living room and formal dining room with bay window and chair rail molding. So beautifully traditional!

Nice size family room with centered brick fireplace. Lots of windows in this room to give it that open concept feeling. It's a great view of your private deck and wooded back yard. The level lot is fenced.

Wonderful open kitchen and breakfast room with tons of windows and deck access. Beautiful paint color, lots of cabinets and counter space. Perfect view to family room too.

Spacious two car garage with brand new garage doors and automatic door opener.

Master suite features hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, recessed ceiling, almost new paint and blinds. Lots of square footage and a big walk in closet.

The executive master bath offers a double vanity sink and cabinet + separate shower stall and a large garden tub enhance this fantastic spacious layout.

The three secondary bedrooms are spacious! Newer paint, hardwood floors and updated lighting fixtures. Good size closets here too.

Spacious upper level laundry room. You will need your own washer and dryer.

No inside smoking, No section 8, No Pets.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Compton
Middle: Tapp
High: McEachern

(RLNE2764336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Maple Lane have any available units?
4127 Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4127 Maple Lane have?
Some of 4127 Maple Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Maple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4127 Maple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Maple Lane offers parking.
Does 4127 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4127 Maple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 4127 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 4127 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Maple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4127 Maple Lane has units with air conditioning.
