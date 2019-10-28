3960 Lagrone Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Bright and Beautiful! This Two-Story Traditional delivers Sun-Soaked Interiors with Gorgeous Trimwork Accents. Hardwood Floors welcome you into a Fireside Family Room and extend into a Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Bright, White Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar, Pantry, and Breakfast Room. Unwind in the Spacious Master Suite with Oversized Walk-In Closet and Spa-Style Bathroom featuring Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub, and Frameless Glass Shower. Gather with Friends and Family on the Private, Rear Patio.