Powder Springs, GA
3960 Lagrone Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:41 PM

3960 Lagrone Street

3960 Lagrone Street · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Lagrone Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Bright and Beautiful! This Two-Story Traditional delivers Sun-Soaked Interiors with Gorgeous Trimwork Accents. Hardwood Floors welcome you into a Fireside Family Room and extend into a Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Bright, White Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar, Pantry, and Breakfast Room. Unwind in the Spacious Master Suite with Oversized Walk-In Closet and Spa-Style Bathroom featuring Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub, and Frameless Glass Shower. Gather with Friends and Family on the Private, Rear Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Lagrone Street have any available units?
3960 Lagrone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3960 Lagrone Street have?
Some of 3960 Lagrone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Lagrone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Lagrone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Lagrone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Lagrone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3960 Lagrone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3960 Lagrone Street offers parking.
Does 3960 Lagrone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 Lagrone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Lagrone Street have a pool?
No, 3960 Lagrone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Lagrone Street have accessible units?
No, 3960 Lagrone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Lagrone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Lagrone Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3960 Lagrone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3960 Lagrone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
