Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking garage

**Available in May** Close to Gulfstream- Port Wentworth- 3 Br Home - 43 WARREN DRIVE - PORT WENTWORTH



This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features:



- Separate living room with fireplace

- Separate den

- Large screened porch across the rear of the house

- Attached carport

- Free standing garage/workshop

- Fenced back yard



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- 2 Years Rental Reference

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessories Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8



For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com



DIRECTIONS: North on Hywy 21 to right on Bonnybridge Rd, take Bonnybridge to right on Warren Dr.



If interested call 912-920-8560 or email Rentals@FrankMooreCo.com



(RLNE1876917)