Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool

20 Cherry St. - When you walk in the door, you are welcomed by intricate details and upgrades. The large family room establishes a space for quality time, while dinner is being cooked in the adjoining kitchen. An additional feature is the kitchen island, which can be utilized for homework and cooking. The kitchen is well equipped and the entire home is loaded with upgrade features. After a long busy day, you can take comfort in your large owner's suite which is located on the second floor with its own private balcony. The other second floor bedrooms are large too. There is also a guest room or second master sweet on the main floor. There are 3 screened-in porches, wood flooring except in bedrooms and upstairs. All this with some of the greatest amenities around, lazy river, exercise facility, dog park, kayaking, fishing, and so much more!



(RLNE5914715)