Port Wentworth, GA
20 Cherry St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20 Cherry St.

20 Cherry Street · (912) 312-1946
Port Wentworth
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

20 Cherry Street, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Cherry St. · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1988 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
20 Cherry St. - When you walk in the door, you are welcomed by intricate details and upgrades. The large family room establishes a space for quality time, while dinner is being cooked in the adjoining kitchen. An additional feature is the kitchen island, which can be utilized for homework and cooking. The kitchen is well equipped and the entire home is loaded with upgrade features. After a long busy day, you can take comfort in your large owner's suite which is located on the second floor with its own private balcony. The other second floor bedrooms are large too. There is also a guest room or second master sweet on the main floor. There are 3 screened-in porches, wood flooring except in bedrooms and upstairs. All this with some of the greatest amenities around, lazy river, exercise facility, dog park, kayaking, fishing, and so much more!

(RLNE5914715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cherry St. have any available units?
20 Cherry St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Cherry St. have?
Some of 20 Cherry St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cherry St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cherry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cherry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Cherry St. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Cherry St. offer parking?
No, 20 Cherry St. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Cherry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Cherry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cherry St. have a pool?
Yes, 20 Cherry St. has a pool.
Does 20 Cherry St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Cherry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cherry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Cherry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cherry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Cherry St. does not have units with air conditioning.
