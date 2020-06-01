All apartments in Peachtree Corners
May 25 2020

6647 meadow green Circle

6647 Meadow Green Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Meadow Green Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just renovated last yr SPACIOUS 2 BR 2.5 BA Duplex/Townhouse. Beautiful newer WHOLE kitchen with granite countertop, & ALL new appliances, fresh paint in & out, and new floors. Private fenced backyard with large deck. This property was a 3-BR floor plan, but owner combined 2 guest bedrooms into 1 big room, so guest BR is even bigger than master BR. Desirable Peachtree Corners area with great schools. Convenient to dining, shopping, parks, I-285 & I-85. Pictures were taken before existing tenant moved in last yr. Tenant is still living there, will start showing late May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 meadow green Circle have any available units?
6647 meadow green Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6647 meadow green Circle have?
Some of 6647 meadow green Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 meadow green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6647 meadow green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 meadow green Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6647 meadow green Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 6647 meadow green Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6647 meadow green Circle offers parking.
Does 6647 meadow green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 meadow green Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 meadow green Circle have a pool?
No, 6647 meadow green Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6647 meadow green Circle have accessible units?
No, 6647 meadow green Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 meadow green Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6647 meadow green Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6647 meadow green Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6647 meadow green Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

