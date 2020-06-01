6647 meadow green Circle

Amenities

Just renovated last yr SPACIOUS 2 BR 2.5 BA Duplex/Townhouse. Beautiful newer WHOLE kitchen with granite countertop, & ALL new appliances, fresh paint in & out, and new floors. Private fenced backyard with large deck. This property was a 3-BR floor plan, but owner combined 2 guest bedrooms into 1 big room, so guest BR is even bigger than master BR. Desirable Peachtree Corners area with great schools. Convenient to dining, shopping, parks, I-285 & I-85. Pictures were taken before existing tenant moved in last yr. Tenant is still living there, will start showing late May.