6463 Klinect Court

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Renovated. No Carpets, all luxury vinyl flooring and tiles. Very Convenient location, nearby bus stops and easy access to i285 and i85. Minutes away from shopping places such as The Forum, Sprouts, Trader Joe and more. Roommate Plan 2 Bedrooms with full bathrooms and a half bathroom on main floor.

NO Pets! Must Have Good Credit At least 650+ & Clean Rental History with No Past eviction and criminal records.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.