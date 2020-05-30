5321 W Jones Bridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Here you have a completely updated home in one of the most sought after school districts in this area. Both the elementary and middle schools are in walking distance from the home. This property has plenty of land for your enjoyment. It comes with a three car garage; in which one is allocated as a work shop. The back yard is private and spacious. As you enter into the split level plan; you are met with hard wood floors throughout the home, with new carpet in the bedrooms. The family room is opened to the dining room, which is attached to the kitchen. The downstairs area is ideal for sitting room/game room/playroom or anything else you may want to imagine. Enjoy this home without the concerns of landscaping. Yes, landscaping is INCLUDED. This property is near the Forum in Peachtree Corners, HWY 141, Johns Creek, Holcomb Bridge and so much more. Please let me know what questions you may have or book online line for a viewing.