Peachtree Corners, GA
5321 W Jones Bridge Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:30 PM

5321 W Jones Bridge Road

5321 West Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5321 West Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Here you have a completely updated home in one of the most sought after school districts in this area. Both the elementary and middle schools are in walking distance from the home. This property has plenty of land for your enjoyment. It comes with a three car garage; in which one is allocated as a work shop. The back yard is private and spacious. As you enter into the split level plan; you are met with hard wood floors throughout the home, with new carpet in the bedrooms. The family room is opened to the dining room, which is attached to the kitchen. The downstairs area is ideal for sitting room/game room/playroom or anything else you may want to imagine. Enjoy this home without the concerns of landscaping. Yes, landscaping is INCLUDED. This property is near the Forum in Peachtree Corners, HWY 141, Johns Creek, Holcomb Bridge and so much more. Please let me know what questions you may have or book online line for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
5321 W Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 5321 W Jones Bridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 W Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5321 W Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 W Jones Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road has a pool.
Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 W Jones Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 W Jones Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

