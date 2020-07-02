4926 Berkeley Oak Circle

Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman style 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home with bonus room/office space!!! , Gated community located in Norcross and boasts wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwoods, bonus room/office space, laundry room with washer & dryer. This end-unit town home is appealing with a wide entryway featuring keen architectural embellishments, designer paint colors, neutral colored bedrooms, onyx ceiling fans, open bright kitchen with energy-saver black and stainless appliances and lots of cabinets and counter top space.



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



