Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:48 PM

4926 Berkeley Oak Circle

4926 Berkeley Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Berkeley Oak Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/495dabd039 ----
Beautiful Craftsman style 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home with bonus room/office space!!! , Gated community located in Norcross and boasts wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwoods, bonus room/office space, laundry room with washer & dryer. This end-unit town home is appealing with a wide entryway featuring keen architectural embellishments, designer paint colors, neutral colored bedrooms, onyx ceiling fans, open bright kitchen with energy-saver black and stainless appliances and lots of cabinets and counter top space.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Gated
Homeowners Assoc
Sidewalks
Street Lights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have any available units?
4926 Berkeley Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have?
Some of 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Berkeley Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle offer parking?
No, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4926 Berkeley Oak Circle has units with air conditioning.

