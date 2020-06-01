All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:05 PM

4816 River Walk Court

4816 River Walk Ct · (404) 273-7653
Location

4816 River Walk Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Very private split level home in quiet Cul-de-Sac in small neighborhood, hardwood floors on main, and bedrooms, small built in cabinet for bar or entertainment center in the den , Big deck overlooking 1 acre of fenced, wooded creek lots of trees, huge two car garage with workshop area. Very bright and open. Excellent schools,: Berkeley Lake Elementary, Duluth Middle and Duluth High, Norcross High (International Baccalaureate on request).
- Convenient location. Close to the Forum, restaurants, YMCA, Chattahoochee River park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 River Walk Court have any available units?
4816 River Walk Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4816 River Walk Court have?
Some of 4816 River Walk Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 River Walk Court currently offering any rent specials?
4816 River Walk Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 River Walk Court pet-friendly?
No, 4816 River Walk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4816 River Walk Court offer parking?
Yes, 4816 River Walk Court does offer parking.
Does 4816 River Walk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 River Walk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 River Walk Court have a pool?
No, 4816 River Walk Court does not have a pool.
Does 4816 River Walk Court have accessible units?
No, 4816 River Walk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 River Walk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 River Walk Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 River Walk Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4816 River Walk Court has units with air conditioning.
