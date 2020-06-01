4816 River Walk Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking garage

- Very private split level home in quiet Cul-de-Sac in small neighborhood, hardwood floors on main, and bedrooms, small built in cabinet for bar or entertainment center in the den , Big deck overlooking 1 acre of fenced, wooded creek lots of trees, huge two car garage with workshop area. Very bright and open. Excellent schools,: Berkeley Lake Elementary, Duluth Middle and Duluth High, Norcross High (International Baccalaureate on request).

- Convenient location. Close to the Forum, restaurants, YMCA, Chattahoochee River park.