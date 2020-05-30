4156 Westerleigh Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located minutes away from The Forum Shops in desirable Peachtree Corners, this well-maintained home features a charming curbside appeal with an open, light filled floor plan. Master on Main with full bath. New paint and flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen with access to the screened-in porch. Fireside family room with builtins. Ample storage space throughout. Award winning schools! Fenced backyard offers great outdoor living and entertainment space! Pets allowed! To apply for this property, visit mysmartmove.