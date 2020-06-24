All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 4012 Jones Bridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
4012 Jones Bridge Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4012 Jones Bridge Cir

4012 Jones Bridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4012 Jones Bridge Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
2400 is the discounted rent from 2450 if paid by the first of each month. This 5 bed bed 3 bath home is very spacious and includes hardwood floors throughout. Located within walking distance of Simpson Elementary School. Please call Kevin with Northpoint at 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. $45 application fee per adult to be filled out at northpointam.com Available Feb 15th

(RLNE486955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have any available units?
4012 Jones Bridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have?
Some of 4012 Jones Bridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Jones Bridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Jones Bridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Jones Bridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir offers parking.
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have a pool?
No, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Jones Bridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College