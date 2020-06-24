4012 Jones Bridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage internet access

2400 is the discounted rent from 2450 if paid by the first of each month. This 5 bed bed 3 bath home is very spacious and includes hardwood floors throughout. Located within walking distance of Simpson Elementary School. Please call Kevin with Northpoint at 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. $45 application fee per adult to be filled out at northpointam.com Available Feb 15th



(RLNE486955)