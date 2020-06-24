4012 Jones Bridge Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
2400 is the discounted rent from 2450 if paid by the first of each month. This 5 bed bed 3 bath home is very spacious and includes hardwood floors throughout. Located within walking distance of Simpson Elementary School. Please call Kevin with Northpoint at 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. $45 application fee per adult to be filled out at northpointam.com Available Feb 15th
(RLNE486955)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have any available units?
4012 Jones Bridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4012 Jones Bridge Cir have?
Some of 4012 Jones Bridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Jones Bridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Jones Bridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.