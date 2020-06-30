All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
3725 Spalding Park Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

3725 Spalding Park Drive

3725 Spalding Park Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Spalding Park Drive Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
You will love this home in Peachtree Corners featuring a two story foyer with hardwoods on main floor. Kitchen, 2 living areas, dining room, laundry room and half bath w/walkout to a brick gated private patio. Three bedrooms upstairs with an office/nursery w/French doors and linen closet. The master is oversized w/his and hers closets, bath with separate tub/shower, two vanities, Two additional BR's share 2nd bath. Neighborhood has a park and playground area. Close to The Forum and great schools. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive have any available units?
3725 Spalding Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
Is 3725 Spalding Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Spalding Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Spalding Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 Spalding Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 Spalding Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

