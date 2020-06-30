3725 Spalding Park Drive

Amenities

You will love this home in Peachtree Corners featuring a two story foyer with hardwoods on main floor. Kitchen, 2 living areas, dining room, laundry room and half bath w/walkout to a brick gated private patio. Three bedrooms upstairs with an office/nursery w/French doors and linen closet. The master is oversized w/his and hers closets, bath with separate tub/shower, two vanities, Two additional BR's share 2nd bath. Neighborhood has a park and playground area. Close to The Forum and great schools. Available September 1st.