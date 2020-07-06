All apartments in Peachtree Corners
3670 River Mansion Dr
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

3670 River Mansion Dr

3670 River Mansion Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Peachtree Corners
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3670 River Mansion Drive Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096
Berkeley Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
My house is a beautiful spacious home with a sparkling pool. Huge master bedroom, huge master bathroom with a huge walk-in closet. Its a must-see in person. There are a 3 car garage and 3 fireplaces on a 1.3-acre lot and is on Stucco. This is a well-lived home with 4 kids. 5 spacious bedrooms with 5 bathrooms. Everything is spacious with so much more. Large kitchen and 2 large living areas with a bar for your entertainment needs. There are 2 patios both by the pool, a sunroom with a large wall fenced backyard. This is very close to several shopping areas and restaurants.
The basement is currently being refinished. The basement has 3 rooms, 1 very large, a large space reserved for a movie theater and one living area and a bathroom. The basement by itself is 3200 sq ft.
Ill be glad too to discuss the extra cost of renting the property with the beds and furniture already in the house. I look forward to your visit to our home soon.

NOTE BREAKDOWN OF RENTAL TERMS:

30 DAYS - $10000
60 DAYS $9500
90 DAYS - $8500
180 DAYS - $7500
12 MONTHS -$6500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 River Mansion Dr have any available units?
3670 River Mansion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3670 River Mansion Dr have?
Some of 3670 River Mansion Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 River Mansion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3670 River Mansion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 River Mansion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3670 River Mansion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3670 River Mansion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3670 River Mansion Dr offers parking.
Does 3670 River Mansion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 River Mansion Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 River Mansion Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3670 River Mansion Dr has a pool.
Does 3670 River Mansion Dr have accessible units?
No, 3670 River Mansion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 River Mansion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3670 River Mansion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3670 River Mansion Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3670 River Mansion Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

