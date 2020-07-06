3670 River Mansion Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

My house is a beautiful spacious home with a sparkling pool. Huge master bedroom, huge master bathroom with a huge walk-in closet. Its a must-see in person. There are a 3 car garage and 3 fireplaces on a 1.3-acre lot and is on Stucco. This is a well-lived home with 4 kids. 5 spacious bedrooms with 5 bathrooms. Everything is spacious with so much more. Large kitchen and 2 large living areas with a bar for your entertainment needs. There are 2 patios both by the pool, a sunroom with a large wall fenced backyard. This is very close to several shopping areas and restaurants.

The basement is currently being refinished. The basement has 3 rooms, 1 very large, a large space reserved for a movie theater and one living area and a bathroom. The basement by itself is 3200 sq ft.

Ill be glad too to discuss the extra cost of renting the property with the beds and furniture already in the house. I look forward to your visit to our home soon.



NOTE BREAKDOWN OF RENTAL TERMS:



30 DAYS - $10000

60 DAYS $9500

90 DAYS - $8500

180 DAYS - $7500

12 MONTHS -$6500