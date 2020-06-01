All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Peachtree Corners, GA
3555 Views Trace
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

3555 Views Trace

3555 Views Trace · No Longer Available
Peachtree Corners
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3555 Views Trace, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3555 Views Trace Available 10/08/19 Spacious Townhome in Desirable Peachtree Corners - This is a 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms. Note: One of the bedrooms & half bath are on the entry (garage) level. The remainder of the bedrooms are on the upper level. The spacious, eat-in kitchen opens to the vaulted living room with fireplace and sliding doors provide access to rear deck. There are 2 master suites and the property provides easy access to Peachtree Industrial, I-285 and I-85. There is a 1 car garage plus driveway parking available. The owner may consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE3474711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Views Trace have any available units?
3555 Views Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3555 Views Trace have?
Some of 3555 Views Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Views Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Views Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Views Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Views Trace is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Views Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Views Trace offers parking.
Does 3555 Views Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Views Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Views Trace have a pool?
No, 3555 Views Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Views Trace have accessible units?
No, 3555 Views Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Views Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Views Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Views Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Views Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
