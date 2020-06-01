Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3555 Views Trace Available 10/08/19 Spacious Townhome in Desirable Peachtree Corners - This is a 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms. Note: One of the bedrooms & half bath are on the entry (garage) level. The remainder of the bedrooms are on the upper level. The spacious, eat-in kitchen opens to the vaulted living room with fireplace and sliding doors provide access to rear deck. There are 2 master suites and the property provides easy access to Peachtree Industrial, I-285 and I-85. There is a 1 car garage plus driveway parking available. The owner may consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE3474711)