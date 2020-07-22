All apartments in Paulding County
241 Bridge Place
Last updated October 10 2019 at 4:15 PM

241 Bridge Place

241 Bridge Pl · No Longer Available
Location

241 Bridge Pl, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Bridge Place have any available units?
241 Bridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 241 Bridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
241 Bridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Bridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Bridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 241 Bridge Place offer parking?
No, 241 Bridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 241 Bridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Bridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Bridge Place have a pool?
No, 241 Bridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 241 Bridge Place have accessible units?
No, 241 Bridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Bridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Bridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Bridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Bridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
