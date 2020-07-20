224 Legacy Pointe Drive

Amenities

This spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room and kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and pantry. One guest bedroom is located on the main level. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite which features a sitting area, garden tub and separate shower. The 3 upstairs guestrooms are also roomy. Don't wait. Call now to schedule a viewing, this great home will go fast.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.