All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 224 Legacy Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
224 Legacy Pointe Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 12:06 AM

224 Legacy Pointe Drive

224 Legacy Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

224 Legacy Pointe Drive, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room and kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and pantry. One guest bedroom is located on the main level. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite which features a sitting area, garden tub and separate shower. The 3 upstairs guestrooms are also roomy. Don't wait. Call now to schedule a viewing, this great home will go fast.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have any available units?
224 Legacy Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have?
Some of 224 Legacy Pointe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Legacy Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Legacy Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Legacy Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Legacy Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Legacy Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College