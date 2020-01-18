3519 Kingsbrooke Ct

3519 Kingsbrooke Court, Panthersville, GA 30034 Panthersville
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is the one Lovely Family Home in a nice quiet convenient community close to I 20 and Columbia Drive, two bedroom down with master bedroom up on main level,Master with large walk in closet this a great home to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
