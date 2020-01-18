3519 Kingsbrooke Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is the one Lovely Family Home in a nice quiet convenient community close to I 20 and Columbia Drive, two bedroom down with master bedroom up on main level,Master with large walk in closet this a great home to live.