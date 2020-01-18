All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3519 Kingsbrooke Ct

3519 Kingsbrooke Court · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Kingsbrooke Court, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the one Lovely Family Home in a nice quiet convenient community close to I 20 and Columbia Drive, two bedroom down with master bedroom up on main level,Master with large walk in closet this a great home to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have any available units?
3519 Kingsbrooke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have?
Some of 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Kingsbrooke Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct offers parking.
Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have a pool?
No, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have accessible units?
No, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

