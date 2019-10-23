2883 Battlecrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

INSTANT EQUITY..Beautiful 3 sides ranch home on a full finished basement. Bright open floor plan with plenty of natural light and room to entertain. Finished basement offers 12 feet high ceilings, home theater, two bedroom (possible 3), fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a bar with kitchenette. This house offers ton of natural light throughout the entire house, vaulted ceiling an open floor plan, addition bonus room with bath upstairs. Enclosed garage offers additional living space. Owner will replace the carpet. Home needs paint.