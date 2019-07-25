All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:54 PM

2835 Norgate Lane

2835 Norgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Norgate Lane, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***
Newly painted and ready for a new family! Sunny kitchen with appliances, pass through and breakfast nook that overlooks a huge deck with private yard. Living/Dining room, great for entertaining.Upper level with 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath and lower level boasts 2 more bedrooms, full bath and bonus. Hurry this home is a must see!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Mcnair High School;
Middle school: Mcnair Middle School;
Elementary school: Flat Shoals Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1963
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Norgate Lane have any available units?
2835 Norgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2835 Norgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Norgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Norgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2835 Norgate Lane offer parking?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Norgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Norgate Lane have a pool?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Norgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Norgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Norgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 Norgate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
