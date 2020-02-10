2819 Pendant Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Spacious 4br/2Ba In Decatur - BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **NO VOUCHERS***



Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and spacious plan. This 4br/2ba home is very cute and clean and in move-in condition with new hardwood floors and carpet. The home has a separate living room and separate dining room, a nice open family room on the lower level and a lovely kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. One bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level and three bedrooms upstairs. The home has two deck areas and a lovely backyard for entertaining or relaxing. You will be minutes away from parks and playgrounds, schools, shopping, major highways, Stone Mountain Park and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



aisha@granvillemanagement.net or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



(RLNE5445393)