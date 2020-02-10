All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2819 Pendant Place

2819 Pendant Place · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Pendant Place, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Spacious 4br/2Ba In Decatur - BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **NO VOUCHERS***

Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and spacious plan. This 4br/2ba home is very cute and clean and in move-in condition with new hardwood floors and carpet. The home has a separate living room and separate dining room, a nice open family room on the lower level and a lovely kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. One bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level and three bedrooms upstairs. The home has two deck areas and a lovely backyard for entertaining or relaxing. You will be minutes away from parks and playgrounds, schools, shopping, major highways, Stone Mountain Park and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

aisha@granvillemanagement.net or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE5445393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Pendant Place have any available units?
2819 Pendant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2819 Pendant Place have?
Some of 2819 Pendant Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Pendant Place currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Pendant Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Pendant Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Pendant Place is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Pendant Place offer parking?
No, 2819 Pendant Place does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Pendant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Pendant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Pendant Place have a pool?
No, 2819 Pendant Place does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Pendant Place have accessible units?
No, 2819 Pendant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Pendant Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Pendant Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Pendant Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 Pendant Place does not have units with air conditioning.
