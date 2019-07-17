All apartments in Panthersville
2588 Elkhorn Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:54 PM

2588 Elkhorn Drive

2588 Elkhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2588 Elkhorn Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive have any available units?
2588 Elkhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2588 Elkhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Elkhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Elkhorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2588 Elkhorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 2588 Elkhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2588 Elkhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2588 Elkhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2588 Elkhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2588 Elkhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2588 Elkhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2588 Elkhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
