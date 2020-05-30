All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2445 Corner Shoals Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2445 Corner Shoals Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2445 Corner Shoals Drive

2445 Corner Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2445 Corner Shoals Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3BR/2BA in Decatur! NOW AVAILABLE!!! - Charming split foyer nestled in a cul-de-sac with fresh updates, cleaned and ready to go! Perfect location-- Inside the perimeter plus quick access to I-20 and I-285, one mile from the post office, DMV, banks, shopping, restaurants, Blackhall Studios, and more!!! Spacious backyard the perfect place for you and your loved ones to play, while a roomy deck up top where you can relax and keep an eye on things. Don't miss on this lovely gem!!!

The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

(RLNE5662553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive have any available units?
2445 Corner Shoals Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2445 Corner Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Corner Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Corner Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive offer parking?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive have a pool?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 Corner Shoals Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2445 Corner Shoals Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College