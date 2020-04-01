2437 Corner Shoals Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two level home with new front and back deck and fresh paint and new carpet and flooring throughout. One car drive under garage. available immediately. $60 application fee, a security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8. Sorry no pets.

NOTE - bathtub and tile will be fixed prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



*** This home is not listed on craigslist. This home is Professionally Managed by Jilot Real Estate, LLC ONLY****

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.