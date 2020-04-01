All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2437 Corner Shoals Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2437 Corner Shoals Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:22 AM

2437 Corner Shoals Drive

2437 Corner Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2437 Corner Shoals Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two level home with new front and back deck and fresh paint and new carpet and flooring throughout. One car drive under garage. available immediately. $60 application fee, a security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8. Sorry no pets.
NOTE - bathtub and tile will be fixed prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

*** This home is not listed on craigslist. This home is Professionally Managed by Jilot Real Estate, LLC ONLY****
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have any available units?
2437 Corner Shoals Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have?
Some of 2437 Corner Shoals Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Corner Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Corner Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Corner Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive offers parking.
Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have a pool?
No, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Corner Shoals Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Corner Shoals Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College