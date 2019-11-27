All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:49 PM

2325 Tarian Drive

2325 Tarian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Tarian Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Large split level 4 bedrooms with 2 additional finished rooms in the basement perfect for an added bedroom and office area or playroom area! This house is freshly painted with new flooring! All new energy-efficient windows with a security system. It features 3 upgraded full bathrooms with granite counter tops. White kitchen cabinets with new granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious dining room off the kitchen. Both a living room and a family room. Nice size 2 car garage which offers lots of storage area. New back deck overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location off I285, with nearby shopping and restaurants. This home has much to offer!! Don't delay this is going to go fast!

Please call Dave Lenze at 678.722.1947 before viewing the property. There is an alarm system in place.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Tarian Drive have any available units?
2325 Tarian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2325 Tarian Drive have?
Some of 2325 Tarian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Tarian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Tarian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Tarian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Tarian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2325 Tarian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Tarian Drive offers parking.
Does 2325 Tarian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Tarian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Tarian Drive have a pool?
No, 2325 Tarian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Tarian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2325 Tarian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Tarian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Tarian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Tarian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Tarian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

