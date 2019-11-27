2325 Tarian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel alarm system

Large split level 4 bedrooms with 2 additional finished rooms in the basement perfect for an added bedroom and office area or playroom area! This house is freshly painted with new flooring! All new energy-efficient windows with a security system. It features 3 upgraded full bathrooms with granite counter tops. White kitchen cabinets with new granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious dining room off the kitchen. Both a living room and a family room. Nice size 2 car garage which offers lots of storage area. New back deck overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location off I285, with nearby shopping and restaurants. This home has much to offer!! Don't delay this is going to go fast!



Please call Dave Lenze at 678.722.1947 before viewing the property. There is an alarm system in place.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

