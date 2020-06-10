2168 Rexford Drive

Amenities
This Home has been fully renovated, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. A few key features include a bedroom with a half bathroom, LED lighting throughout the home.
This beautiful home is Located in a quite neighborhood it sits on a 6,000 sq ft property which gives you plenty of room to relax in the front and back garden.
Make our home your home
This Home has been fully renovated, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. A few key features include a bedroom with a half bathroom, LED lighting throughout the home.
This beautiful home is Located in a quite neighborhood it sits on a 6,000 sq ft property which gives you plenty of room to relax in the front and back garden.
Make our home your home