913 Carlton Pointe Terrace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Cute two-story home just for you! This traditional features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen with granite counters, and a living room with a fireplace. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. It also features a garage with a spacious driveway, perfect for your guests. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Creekside High School

Middle school: Bear Creek Middle School

Elementary school: Palmetto Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.