Palmetto, GA
913 Carlton Pointe Terrace
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

913 Carlton Pointe Terrace

913 Carlton Pointe Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

913 Carlton Pointe Terrace, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Cute two-story home just for you! This traditional features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen with granite counters, and a living room with a fireplace. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. It also features a garage with a spacious driveway, perfect for your guests. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Creekside High School
Middle school: Bear Creek Middle School
Elementary school: Palmetto Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have any available units?
913 Carlton Pointe Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have?
Some of 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
913 Carlton Pointe Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace offers parking.
Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have a pool?
No, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have accessible units?
No, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
