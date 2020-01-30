All apartments in Palmetto
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
709 Carlton Point Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

709 Carlton Point Way

709 Carlton Pointe Way · No Longer Available
Location

709 Carlton Pointe Way, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
PALMETTO- 709 Carlton Point Way 3/2 - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Palmetto GA.
Yard Maintenance is included

-If you can't attach your proof of income or other please email or fax these in as we need them to process your application.

How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. $35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers the first applicant and any additional applicants. (You must submit separate applications pay the fee on the first application and then "skip the fee on additional)

We do not accept section 8

Pet deposit starting at 200-400

Pet rent is 25.00 per month per pet

We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Stafford-shire Terriers
Doberman Pincers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies
Wolf-hybrids

(RLNE3125888)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Carlton Point Way have any available units?
709 Carlton Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 709 Carlton Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
709 Carlton Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Carlton Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Carlton Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 709 Carlton Point Way offer parking?
No, 709 Carlton Point Way does not offer parking.
Does 709 Carlton Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Carlton Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Carlton Point Way have a pool?
No, 709 Carlton Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 709 Carlton Point Way have accessible units?
No, 709 Carlton Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Carlton Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Carlton Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Carlton Point Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Carlton Point Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
