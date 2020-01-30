Amenities

dogs allowed

PALMETTO- 709 Carlton Point Way 3/2 - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Palmetto GA.

Yard Maintenance is included



-If you can't attach your proof of income or other please email or fax these in as we need them to process your application.



How to Qualify:

1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly



2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)



3. Have proof of income



4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App



5. $35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers the first applicant and any additional applicants. (You must submit separate applications pay the fee on the first application and then "skip the fee on additional)



We do not accept section 8



Pet deposit starting at 200-400



Pet rent is 25.00 per month per pet



We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:

Pit Bulls & Stafford-shire Terriers

Doberman Pincers

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Chows

Great Danes

Presa Canarios

Akitas

Alaskan Malamutes

Siberian Huskies

Wolf-hybrids



(RLNE3125888)