Oconee County, GA
3551 Greensboro Highway
3551 Greensboro Highway

3551 Greensboro Highway · (706) 395-5053
Location

3551 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA 30677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3551 Greensboro Highway · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home on 2 Acres in Oconee - Available mid-July! Sitting on a beautiful private 2 acres, this one story ranch home is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open eat-in kitchen that flows into a living room complete with a wood burning fireplace. The sunroom has a lot of natural light that spills in, perfect for an office, play room or additional sitting room. The spacious back deck overlooks a private backyard - perfect to gather with friends or family!

Visit www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com for more information!

Virtual Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/9e6d515c-ed55-4976-ac61-b7ae4877dba4/

(RLNE5874706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Greensboro Highway have any available units?
3551 Greensboro Highway has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3551 Greensboro Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Greensboro Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Greensboro Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 Greensboro Highway is pet friendly.
Does 3551 Greensboro Highway offer parking?
No, 3551 Greensboro Highway does not offer parking.
Does 3551 Greensboro Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Greensboro Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Greensboro Highway have a pool?
No, 3551 Greensboro Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Greensboro Highway have accessible units?
No, 3551 Greensboro Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Greensboro Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3551 Greensboro Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3551 Greensboro Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3551 Greensboro Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
