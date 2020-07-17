3551 Greensboro Highway

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home on 2 Acres in Oconee - Available mid-July! Sitting on a beautiful private 2 acres, this one story ranch home is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open eat-in kitchen that flows into a living room complete with a wood burning fireplace. The sunroom has a lot of natural light that spills in, perfect for an office, play room or additional sitting room. The spacious back deck overlooks a private backyard - perfect to gather with friends or family!



