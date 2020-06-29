All apartments in North Decatur
820 Tuxworth Circle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

820 Tuxworth Circle

820 Tuxworth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

820 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrace level condominium in Tuxworth Springs Walk out to your very private patio with a view of the woods. 2 bedrooms with private baths, polished concrete floors and walk-in closets. Large living/dining room w/fireplace,hardwood floors and great natural light. Renovated kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counters & breakfast bar. Laundry room/pantry & excellent closet space. Awesome proximity to shopping, restaurants, Emory, CDC, expressways,and Downtown Decatur.
Pets welcome @owner's discretion. 12 month lease @$1495 24 month lease $1450. Gated community w/pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Tuxworth Circle have any available units?
820 Tuxworth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 820 Tuxworth Circle have?
Some of 820 Tuxworth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Tuxworth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
820 Tuxworth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Tuxworth Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Tuxworth Circle is pet friendly.
Does 820 Tuxworth Circle offer parking?
No, 820 Tuxworth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 820 Tuxworth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Tuxworth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Tuxworth Circle have a pool?
Yes, 820 Tuxworth Circle has a pool.
Does 820 Tuxworth Circle have accessible units?
No, 820 Tuxworth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Tuxworth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Tuxworth Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Tuxworth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Tuxworth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
