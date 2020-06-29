820 Tuxworth Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrace level condominium in Tuxworth Springs Walk out to your very private patio with a view of the woods. 2 bedrooms with private baths, polished concrete floors and walk-in closets. Large living/dining room w/fireplace,hardwood floors and great natural light. Renovated kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counters & breakfast bar. Laundry room/pantry & excellent closet space. Awesome proximity to shopping, restaurants, Emory, CDC, expressways,and Downtown Decatur.

Pets welcome @owner's discretion. 12 month lease @$1495 24 month lease $1450. Gated community w/pool