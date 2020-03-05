5431 Station Circle

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath NOW READY!! - This charming home has been completely renovated. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath split level house. New windows, blinds, flooring through out home, new stainless steel appliances. Couldn't ask for a better location. Easy access to I-85, parks and various restaurants!



Exterior features newly renovated front porch and private fenced yard that is over looked by beautiful big balcony. You'll get extra storage space with shed outback as well.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5419789)