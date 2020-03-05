All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 5431 Station Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
5431 Station Circle
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5431 Station Circle

5431 Station Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5431 Station Circle, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath NOW READY!! - This charming home has been completely renovated. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath split level house. New windows, blinds, flooring through out home, new stainless steel appliances. Couldn't ask for a better location. Easy access to I-85, parks and various restaurants!

Exterior features newly renovated front porch and private fenced yard that is over looked by beautiful big balcony. You'll get extra storage space with shed outback as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5419789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Station Circle have any available units?
5431 Station Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Station Circle have?
Some of 5431 Station Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Station Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Station Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Station Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Station Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5431 Station Circle offer parking?
No, 5431 Station Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Station Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Station Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Station Circle have a pool?
No, 5431 Station Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Station Circle have accessible units?
No, 5431 Station Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Station Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Station Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College