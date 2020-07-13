/
11 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Newnan, GA
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
66 Glenn Street
66 Glenn Street, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
66 Glenn Street: Traditional style 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home for rent near downtown Newnan. Minutes to Bullsboro Drive and I-85 access. - (RLNE4289447)
411 Baldwin Ct
411 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
851 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit located in the city of Baldwin. Come experience our new community located at the The Village at Baldwin Court. This unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.
276 Christians Walk
276 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Fabulous Floor Plan at this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Feel Fabulous with this Phenomenal Floor Plan! This smartly designed 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome has great features.
Results within 5 miles of Newnan
936 Welcome Arnco Rd
936 Welcome Arnco Road, Coweta County, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
768 sqft
936 Welcome Arnco Rd Available 09/15/20 Cute and cozy, newly renovated, move in ready! - Cute and cozy, newly renovated, move in ready! (RLNE2470951)
Results within 10 miles of Newnan
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
Available July 1st Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.
120 Village Cir Ste 102
120 Village Circle, Senoia, GA
Studio
$500
180 sqft
Office space available in growing Senoia commercial area just off of GA 16! Convenient location by restaurants and just minutes from downtown Senoia, close to GA 85. Office comes with shared conference room and shared bathrooms.
