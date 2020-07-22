Apartment List
GA
/
morrow
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

193 Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morrow apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$766
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Morrow
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
672 Georgetown Ct.
672 Georgetown Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
NEW PAINTING LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE With ONE Car Garage. BIG FAMILY ROOM, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. ALL ELECTRIC. LOCATED OFF I-75/Tara Blvd, 15-20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. CLOSE to WAL-MART/HOME DEPOT/KROGER. ALL CREDIT OKAY.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6422 Veracruse Drive
6422 Veracruse Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
6422 Veracruse Drive Available 05/15/20 Split level in Morrow - This is a split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. This home has a eat in kitchen and a separate living room. There is a large den downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.
Results within 5 miles of Morrow
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
6 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
6 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$879
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$829
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 08:29 PM
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Ridge Trl
245 Ridge Trail, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1201 sqft
Three Bed/1.5 bath Split Level With Beautiful Backyard! - This one won't last! On the main level, a large family room, complete with original hardwood flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7831 Big Ben Ct
7831 Big Ben Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
City Guide for Morrow, GA

"Man's yesterday may never be like his Morrow; Nought may endure but Mutability." - Percy Bysshe Shelley

Morrow, not to be confused with the town of the same name in Ohio, is a small city with a big heart. This friendly city is located just to the south of Atlanta, which is very useful for commuters and city-lovers, but Morrow's main attractions are located closer to home. Its 11 parks allow you to get back to nature while the beautiful performing arts venue allows you to get your dose of culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morrow, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morrow apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

