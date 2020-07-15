/
3 bedroom apartments
278 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Morrow
1388 Wood Cir S
1388 Wood Cir S, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1344 sqft
This lovely condo has new carpet and vinyl throughout with new appliances. Have a BBQ on your fenced in patio or enjoy the large living room. The condo is totally electric which features an in unit washer/dryer appliance.
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
956 Slash Pine Rd
956 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
*Upper unit (1) only*..... 3 bed/ 2 bath, cul-de-sac home nestled in Forest Park, minutes from the interstate.
1117 Pine Meadow Dr
1117 Pine Meadows Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1486 sqft
Ready for you to move in. Located minutes away from local shopping, major highways, and dinning. For more information and showings contact agent.
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A
7175 Jonesboro Road, Clayton County, GA
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.
6422 Veracruse Drive
6422 Veracruse Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
6422 Veracruse Drive Available 05/15/20 Split level in Morrow - This is a split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. This home has a eat in kitchen and a separate living room. There is a large den downstairs.
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.
672 Georgetown Ct.
672 Georgetown Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
NEW PAINTING LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE With ONE Car Garage. BIG FAMILY ROOM, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. ALL ELECTRIC. LOCATED OFF I-75/Tara Blvd, 15-20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. CLOSE to WAL-MART/HOME DEPOT/KROGER. ALL CREDIT OKAY.
918 Needle Drive
918 Needle Drive, Forest Park, GA
This Home has been fully renovated, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. A few key features include a garage with enough room for 2 cars, bedroom's connecting to bathrooms and LED lighting throughout the home.
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
289 Montego Cir
289 Montego Circle, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1254 sqft
- COMING SOON!!!! MID JULY is the anticipated date. This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
Conley
4155 Conley Cir
4155 Conley Circle, Conley, GA
4155 Conley Cir Available 07/25/20 Large Split Level Home - Bigger than it looks!! This cozy split level home features: hardwood floors throughout, large open living room, dining area, perfect deck for entertaining, master has a half bath, full
1726 Hearthstone Way
1726 Hearthstone Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1486 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2610 Brookgate Xing
2610 Brookgate Xing, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1798 sqft
$1,450 – 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath house w/ open floor plan and appliances included! Available September 7, 2020! Huge 3 bedroom 2.
3012 Bretton Drive
3012 Bretton Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1826 sqft
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). Minimum 14 month lease term. Beautiful home 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home featuring a beautiful exterior, large sunlit windows, and a spacious carport.
8935 Wilkerson Road
8935 Wilkerson Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT! Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas.
5827 Northspring Drive
5827 Northspring Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1201 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,201 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
